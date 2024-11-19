Maryland

Ex-Montgomery County teacher sentenced for sex with middle school boy

The sexual contact happened inside a classroom and at other locations in Montgomery County in 2015, police said

By Gina Cook

A former teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland, was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old student at the school where she taught in 2015, prosecutors say.

In 2023, a man came forward to Montgomery County police and said Melissa Curtis sexually abused him multiple times over a period of several months. She was a 22-year-old teacher at Montgomery Village Middle School and he was an eigth grade student at the time.

Curtis, now 32, will be on probation for five years after her release from prison and she must register as a sex offender for 25 years, a judge ruled Friday. During her probation, Curtis will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors other than her own children.

Curtis pleaded guilty in June to three counts of third-degree sexual offense. Originally, Curtis was charged with
sexual abuse of a minor and fourth-degree sexual offense in addition to third-degree sexual offense.

Police said the incidents happened inside a classroom at the school and at other locations, including the boy's home.

Curtis was a teacher for about two years in Montgomery County and also taught at Lakelands Park Middle School in Gaithersburg, police said.

