Ex-mayor of college park convicted after pleading guilty to child porn charges

Patrick Wojahn, the former mayor of College Park, reached a plea deal on child pornography charges.

Wojahn pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to 60 counts of distribution, 40 counts of possession and 40 counts of possession of child sex abuse material with intent to distribute, according to the State's Attorney's Office for Prince George's County.

His guilty plea was for 150 years, with all but 30 years suspended.

Wojahn's arrest shook the Maryland city back in early March, after the Prince George's County Police Department was informed of suspected child sex abuse materials being distributed in the county.

After the tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the PGPD opened an investigation and ultimately arrested Wojahn.

The ex-mayor, age 47, resigned from his position as mayor on the night before his arrest

The City of College Park posted a link to his resignation letter on the same webpage as their official release.

"While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction," he said in the letter, dated March 2.

Wojahn was denied bond at a court hearing on March 6, with the prosecutor -- Maryland State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy -- calling the images found on his computer "disgusting."

“This is a horrific case,” Braveboy said in a press release sent out Wednesday after Wojahn's guilty plea.

"I am truly pleased that Mr. Wojahn has pled guilty and accepted responsibility for his actions and these horrendous crimes," her statement continued. "As a former elected official, the College Park community put its faith and support in him to serve each resident and their best interests. Instead, he let them down in a most disgraceful way."

His sudden arrest and resignation left people in College Park confused and angry about his actions.

"I'm heartbroken, absolutely stunned and in shock," said Kathy Bryant, who live in College Park and has known Wojahn for years. She had just been at a party in his home weeks before his arrest.

"Nobody loved College Park more than Patrick Wojahn. Nobody," said Bryant. "He was so fervent, he was at every single event. He was a cheerleader for College Park, promoted College Park everywhere he went."

Before his arrest on the child sex abuse materials charges, Wojahn had been mayor of College Park since 2015, and had served on the city council before that.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20 of this year.