Ex-Maryland Delegate Convicted of Bribery Wants Felony Removed From Record

A former Maryland delegate who was convicted of federal bribery charges is proclaiming his innocence, and says he is appealing his conviction in hopes of having the felony removed from his record.

In 2018, a federal jury convicted Michael Vaughn, who represented Prince George's County, of accepting bribes in exchange for influencing liquor law legislation.

Vaughn said he was wrongfully convicted and is appealing in hopes of having the felony removed from his record.

In July, Vaughn met with News4 for an in-depth conversation about his case.

The former delegate said he lost everything when the FBI approached him after a meeting with liquor store owners.

"I'm like, 'What is this about?' and, you know, it felt like what it turned out to be: a set up," Vaughn said.

According to Vaughn's indictment, in 2015 there were two bills dealing with Sunday liquor sales in Prince George's County. One increased permits for alcohol sales, while another allowed liquor to be sold on Sundays.

Vaughn was convicted of using his influence to get the bills passed after he was promised $20,000 in cash payments from two store owners.

David Son, who was director of the liquor board at the time, took kickbacks and coordinated meetings between Vaughn and the store owners, according to court testimony. For years, Son wore the wire that helped convict Vaughn and others.

"David Son and I have a long history. I've known him for over 20 years," Vaughn said. "We met back in the 90s when we both served as liquor inspectors for the Prince George's County liquor board."

According to Vaughn's indictment, Son agreed to serve as middle man between Vaughn and the two store owners

at a meeting at a restaurant in the College Park Holiday Inn.

The indictment says Vaughn accepted cash, an accusation Vaughn does not deny.

When asked what he thought the money was for, Vaughn said, "That's something I should have asked, but I was kind of surprised."

Moments after taking the cash, Vaughn was approached by FBI agents.

"I went upstairs and they they took me in a room and I guess they conducted, I guess, their interrogation, of sorts," Vaughn said.

Vaughn maintains that while he accepted the money, he never tried to influence anyone. He said there was no official act. His defense attorney argued that the cash was a campaign contribution, and, while unethical, it was not illegal.

"I don't understand how you call yourself bribing someone who doesn't have the ability to do what you need to have done," Vaughn said.

After a jury trial in 2018, Vaughn was sentenced to four years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. He served 22 months and is still on probation. News4 reached out to Vaughn's federal public defender for comment, but we have not yet received a response.

Vaughn said the federal agents "had absolutely no clue about how things worked in the General Assembly, nor did they care to find out."

He said the conviction ruined his life.

"One of the most difficult things to do is to try to move forward, you know, with a scarlet F on your name and that's one of the issues you have in society once you've been branded a felon," Vaughn said.

A lot has changed since Vaughn's arrest and conviction. There are now Sunday liquor sales in Prince George's County.

News4 has reached out to delegates who served with Vaughn. None of them would agree to an interview supporting his claims.

Vaughn said that while he's not interested in pursuing public office again, he does hope to get this felony off of his record.

The U.S. Attorney's Office declined an on-camera interview, but said in a statement: "On March 1, 2018 the jury convicted Mr. Vaughn for conspiracy and four counts of bribery. In addition, on September 4, 2018, at Mr. Vaughn’s sentencing hearing, the government presented evidence, which he did not dispute, including that from early 2005 through 2016."

The statement also said Vaughn’s appeals have been denied twice, and a third appeal filed before the Fourth Circuit is still pending.