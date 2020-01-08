Ex-Employee of Calvert, Charles County Schools Accused of Child Sex Abuse

A man who previously was a high school wrestling coach in Charles County and school building worker in Calvert County is accused of sexually abusing a child.

George Andrew Taylor, 34, was charged Tuesday with sex abuse of a minor and related charges, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced. Officials did not say whether the child was a student at a school where Taylor had worked.

The Waldorf resident, "who is known to the victim's family," allegedly assaulted the child in Calvert and Charles counties.

He was most recently employed by Calvert County Public Schools, the sheriff's office said, without specifying his position. Previously, he was a building worker in Charles County Public Schools, between 2014 and 2018.

He worked at John Hanson Middle School and T. C. Martin Elementary School, and was a junior varsity wrestling coach at St. Charles High School, officials said.

Investigators in both Calvert and Charles counties are working to determine whether Taylor victimized students. The Charles County Sheriff's Office asked parents to talk with their children.

"Out of precaution, parents are asked to speak with their children about Taylor and report any activity that could be deemed inappropriate," a statement said.