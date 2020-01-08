child abuse

Ex-Employee of Calvert, Charles County Schools Accused of Child Sex Abuse

Police asked parents to talk with any child in Calvert County and Charles County who may have known the suspect

By NBC Washington Staff

George Andrew Taylor
Charles County Sheriff's Office

Suspect George Andrew Taylor

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man who previously was a high school wrestling coach in Charles County and school building worker in Calvert County is accused of sexually abusing a child.

George Andrew Taylor, 34, was charged Tuesday with sex abuse of a minor and related charges, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced. Officials did not say whether the child was a student at a school where Taylor had worked.

The Waldorf resident, "who is known to the victim's family," allegedly assaulted the child in Calvert and Charles counties.

Local

22 mins ago

Concert Guide: Winter 2020 Shows in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Richmond 3 hours ago

Newly Empowered Virginia Democrats Promise Action

He was most recently employed by Calvert County Public Schools, the sheriff's office said, without specifying his position. Previously, he was a building worker in Charles County Public Schools, between 2014 and 2018.

He worked at John Hanson Middle School and T. C. Martin Elementary School, and was a junior varsity wrestling coach at St. Charles High School, officials said.

Investigators in both Calvert and Charles counties are working to determine whether Taylor victimized students. The Charles County Sheriff's Office asked parents to talk with their children.

"Out of precaution, parents are asked to speak with their children about Taylor and report any activity that could be deemed inappropriate," a statement said.

This article tagged under:

child abuseCharles Countysexual abuseCalvert County
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us