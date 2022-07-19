Ex-Commanders Safety Deshazor Everett Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving Charge

Everett pleads guilty to reckless driving in girlfriend's death originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former Commanders safety Deshazor Everett pleaded guilty to reckless driving on Tuesday for his role in the Dec. 2021 car accident that caused the death of his girlfriend, Olivia Peters, Everett's attorney confirmed to NBC Sports Washington.

Everett was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter after the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office's investigation into the accident found that he had been driving more than double the posted speed limit of 45 mph just before exiting a Virginia road late last year. However, that charge was reduced to reckless driving on Tuesday.

Kaveh Noorishad, who is representing Everett, informed NBC Sports Washington that the matter is scheduled for sentencing on Sep. 8, 2022.

Peters, who was 29 years old, was pronounced dead at StoneSprings Hospital Center following the crash. Everett's car "left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over" at about 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 23, per the Sheriff's Office. Everett suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Washington cut ties with Everett this past March. His time with the franchise began in 2015. In Virginia, reckless driving is considered a misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500.