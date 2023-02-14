Ex-Boyfriend Charged in Death of Woman Found Along ICC

The suspect in the death of a woman whose body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County about a month after she disappeared has been arrested in Missouri.

Francisco Ramon Lara Garcia, 30, is charged with first-degree murder. He is the ex-boyfriend of 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, with whom he lived at the time of her disappearance, police said.

Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by family and friends Dec. 30 at her Rockville apartment and was reported missing Jan. 2.

Questions remain as police investigate the homicide of a Rockville woman who had been missing for nearly a month. News4's Mauricio Casillas spoke exclusively with her cousin, who says their family is devastated.

Her body was found Jan. 28 at Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park, police said.

Detectives identified Lara Garcia as a suspect, and U.S. marshals arrested him in Missouri Feb. 1, police said.

A warrant charging him with murder was obtained Monday.

Lara Garcia is awaiting extradition in St. Louis.