‘Everybody loved him': 87-year-old man known as ‘Mr. Reston' killed crossing the street

Heartbroken loved ones are remembering Peter McCandless, whose son called him Mr. Reston, after he was hit and killed while on a walk Tuesday. He was 87 years old.

“He never met a stranger. He was really an upbeat person always,” his son, Kris McCandless, told News4. “Everybody loved him.”

Reston police say a Mercedes SUV hit McCandless while he was crossing Reston Parkway at Market Street about 7 a.m. Tuesday. McCandless was in the crosswalk, but the walk signal wasn’t on, police said.

McCandless was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Mercedes and passengers stayed on the scene, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Detectives ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash and are investigating whether speed played a role.

‘He would walk a mile a day’

Family members say McCandless was committed to staying active until the day he died.

“He was trying to keep in shape, and he would walk a mile a day,” his son said.

Kris McCandless describes his father as outgoing and a public relations pro who had a huge hand in shaping their Northern Virginia community.

Peter McCandless was involved with Reston from the beginning when the community was developed by Robert E. Simon in the early ‘60s, his son said.

“Reston was born in April of ’64, and dad was in on the ground floor of that, mainly from a promotional standpoint,” the younger McCandless said.

McCandless leaves behind his wife, Susan.

Even though Peter’s family is devastated, Kris says he’s comforted knowing his father died doing what he loves.

“I’m pretty, pretty proud of him, I’m happy with, you know, everything that he’s accomplished.”