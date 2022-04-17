Ever Forward, Container Ship Stuck in Chesapeake for Weeks, Refloated and Moving

More than a month after the Ever Forward ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, the container ship was successfully refloated Sunday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard confirmed the ship was refloated and moving down the channel, but more details were not immediately available.

Crews had made two unsuccessful attempts to free the grounded ship before they began removing containers to lighten the load.

Salvage experts had determined they wouldn’t be able to overcome the ground force of the more than 1,000-foot (305-meter) Ever Forward, loaded with nearly 5,000 containers, the U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Department of the Environment and Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp., the ship's operator, had said in a news release. Unloading the ship offered the best chance to refloat it, officials said.

The shipping channel remained open to one-way traffic during the operation.

The ship was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground just north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Officials have said there were no reports of injuries, damage or pollution.

The Coast Guard has said it hadn't determined what caused the Ever Forward to run aground. The ship was outside the shipping channel and did not block navigation, unlike last year’s high-profile grounding in the Suez Canal of its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which disrupted the global supply chain for days.