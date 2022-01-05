Events Planned in DC to Mark 1 Year Since Capitol Riot

A year after rioters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are planning to remember the tragic day that led to violence and several deaths.

These are the events planned for Thursday:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

9 a.m. — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks from the U.S. Capitol.

12 p.m. —U.S. House Prayer and moment of silence

4:30 p.m. — Candle light vigil on 3rd St on the National Mall

5:30 p.m. — Prayer vigil on the steps on the U.S. Capitol.

Stay with NBC4 and nbcwashington.com for full coverage as the District and the nation mark one year since the Capitol insurrection.