A routine safety drill is planned at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, officials say.

A campus-wide evacuation exercise is set to occur at about 10 a.m., U.S. Capitol Police said.

EXERCISE: At approximately 10:00 am, we will have a campus-wide evacuation exercise.



The routine drill is in coordination with our Legislative Branch partners.



Expect temporary street closures to include Constitution Avenue, Independence Avenue, and D Street, NE. pic.twitter.com/KfpApaD4tm — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 8, 2021

A number of temporary street closures are expected, including on Constitution Avenue, Independence Avenue and D Street NE, police said.