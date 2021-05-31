European Markets See Mixed Open Ahead of Inflation Data

Europe's major indexes saw a mixed open Monday, faring better than pre-market futures suggested.

France on Monday begins Covid-19 vaccinations for everyone over the age of 18.

On the data front, consumer price index counts for Germany, Spain and Italy are due later this morning.

Europe's major indexes saw a mixed open Monday, ahead of inflation data for some of the region's biggest economies.

Germany's DAX opened slightly lower by roughly 24 points at 15,495, after hitting an all-time high the previous week. France's CAC opened largely flat.



Meanwhile, Switzerland's SMI opened slightly higher at 11,426 points. Italy's FTSE MIB was also broadly flat, up by just 7 points at 25,176. It is a bank holiday in the U.K. with thr FTSE 100 closed.

Asian markets were mixed Monday, after China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for May on Monday came in at 51.0, a slight decrease from the previous month's reading of 51.1.

Meanwhile, U.S. markets are closed for Memorial Day weekend.

It comes amid hopes that U.S. job figures show a comeback in hiring for May, demonstrating continued global recovery. The dollar is holding onto a two-month high and the price of gold held above a key level of $1,900 as investors flock to the currency as an inflation hedge. U.S. core inflation rose above the Federal Reserve's target on Friday.

In the U.K., which is also off for its spring bank holiday, a coronavirus lockdown housing rental eviction ban expires.



In other news, OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria's term of office ends Monday and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to brief press ahead of a Foreign and Defense Ministers meeting.

