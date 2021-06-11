Employee Shot in Attempted Robbery at Temple Hills Gas Station

A man trying to rob at a gas station in Temple Hills Friday shot one employee and assaulted another, police said.

The suspect entered the Sunoco and Subway store in the 3300 block of Brinkley Road about 9:30 a.m., brandished a gun and demanded money, Prince George’s County police said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After attacking the two employees, the suspect fled without taking anything, police said.

The employees were taken to a hospital. They are expected to survive, according to police.

Detectives are trying to figure out who the suspect is.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.