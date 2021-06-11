Crime and Courts

Employee Shot in Attempted Robbery at Temple Hills Gas Station

The suspect got away, Prince George’s County police say

By Sophia Barnes

A man trying to rob at a gas station in Temple Hills Friday shot one employee and assaulted another, police said.

The suspect entered the Sunoco and Subway store in the 3300 block of Brinkley Road about 9:30 a.m., brandished a gun and demanded money, Prince George’s County police said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After attacking the two employees, the suspect fled without taking anything, police said.

Local

DC COVID Restrictions 5 hours ago

DC Lifts COVID Capacity Limits Friday: Here's What Changes

Cicadas 19 hours ago

In the Loop: Ryan Fitzpatrick's Beard Catches a Cicada

The employees were taken to a hospital. They are expected to survive, according to police.

Detectives are trying to figure out who the suspect is.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsTemple Hills
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us