Ella Mai to Perform at Washington Spirit Championship Event

The Washington Spirit — the reigning champions in women's soccer — will celebrate their season opener this Sunday with a performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai.

Presented by Events DC and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, the performance will take place after the opening game versus Seattle's OL Reign.

The full program will include a celebratory banner reveal, a proclamation reveal and remarks from Mayor Bowser, the championship ring ceremony, and, to end the celebration, a fireworks show.

Ella Mai 🤝 CHAMPIONSHIP ̶p̶a̶r̶a̶d̶e̶ PERFORMANCE @ellamai will perform May 1st at our season opener! Lock in your tickets to enjoy the party presented in partnership with @TheEventsDC , @DMPEDDC and @MayorBowser ’s office!



Join the party 🥳:https://t.co/00MeVPXMhQ pic.twitter.com/CG1zmUVTfx — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) April 29, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We congratulate the Washington Spirit on their historic season and share in their pride of bringing home a championship to the District,” Ralph Morton, senior vice president and managing director of Sports & Entertainment Division at Events DC said in a statement.

”We are thrilled to have Ella Mai join the Championship Celebration, as well as another year of the Spirit inspiring young people throughout Washington, DC.”

John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development says in a statement that D.C. has a lot to celebrate. “The Washington Spirit is a prime example of why DC stands for the ‘District of Champions,’” he said in a statement.

"The celebration event not only serves as a celebration of the team but also provides a reminder that DC is Open.”

For more details on the championship celebration, click here or visit washingtonspirit.com.