Elevated Radiation Levels Detected in Neutron Reactor Containment Building at NIST in Maryland

By Scott MacFarlane

Entrance of the Gaithersburg Campus of National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a physical sciences lab complex under the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Elevated radiation levels were detected in the containment building of the research neutron reactor at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, Maryland, during a restart of the reactor Wednesday morning, according to a spokeswoman.

An alarm signaled the elevated levels. There is no evidence of radiation above regulatory limits outside the containment building, NIST said.

“In response to the alarm, staff followed established procedures and immediately initiated a shutdown of the reactor,” a spokeswoman said. “Several trained radiation workers were exposed to the elevated radiation levels and have been undergoing standard decontamination and evaluation.”

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has been notified.

“All systems appear to have worked as designed, and all protocols were followed in a timely manner,” a NIST spokeswoman said. “NIST will continue to evaluate data from air monitors and other sensors to ensure the health and safety of our campus and local community. NIST is also working to understand the precise cause of the elevated levels of radiation. “

NIST, an agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, operates a large campus employing thousands of workers in Gaithersburg. The campus operates near Interstate 270, scores of businesses and several housing communities.

“The NRC is satisfied that people around and near NIST remain safe,” the Nuclear Regulatory Commission said.

