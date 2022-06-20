Elena Delle Donne Scores 15 as Washington Mystics Beat Connecticut Sun 71-63

By Associated Press

Delle Donne scores 15 as Mystics beat Sun 71-63 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Elena Delle Donne scored all 15 of her points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun 71-63 on Sunday.

Ariel Atkins and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough each scored 10 points for Washington (11-7).

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Delle Donne converted a three-point play and then hit a 3-pointer about a minute later to make it 14-9 midway through the first quarter and the Mystics led the rest of the way.

Connecticut scored six consecutive points to trim its deficit to eight nearly-2 minutes later but Alysha Clark scored four points in a 7-0 spurt that made it 38-23 with 6 minutes left in the first half and the Sun couldn't recover.

Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Sun (12-4).

Local

Virginia 22 mins ago

GOP Hopes to Carry Virginia Success Into US House Races

Juneteenth 2 hours ago

DC Honors Juneteenth History Today

Connecticut, which went into the game No. 2 in the WNBA in scoring at 87.9 points per game, shot just 36.7% (22 of 60) from the field and was limited to its lowest scoring output of the season.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us