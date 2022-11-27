Southeast DC

Electric Scooter Rider Fatally Hit in Southeast: Police

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was hit and killed by a car while riding an electric scooter in Southeast D.C. on Saturday, police say.

He was hit while riding along 52nd Street and Central Avenue at about 6 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

The driver who hit the victim remained at the crash and cooperated with investigators.

Police are investigating the incident as a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

