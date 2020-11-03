Election Day in DC, Maryland, Virginia: Unprecedented Security, Health Measures in Place

The 2020 election has been defined by multiple national crises — unrest, a pandemic, a recession — and officials are trying to protect health, safety and property on Election Day.

Masks at polling places, boarded up windows in downtown D.C. and a rush of early voting all reflect the measures taken for security and virus prevention during this election.

What to Know In Maryland, the polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Washington, D.C., polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Virginia, polls open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, millions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia cast their votes before Election Day: As of Monday morning, around half of the registered voters in D.C., Maryland and Virginia had their mail-in or in-person ballots counted.

Still, interest remains high on Election Day. Voters in Northern Virginia were lined up at 6 a.m. when the polls opened for day-of voting.

Dozens already in line at Langley High School in McLean, VA as polls open on #ElectionDay @Chopper4Brad is in the air monitoring lines throughout the region @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/Ge7lYHWloI — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) November 3, 2020

Defined by a pandemic, a recession and mass protests over racial justice, the 2020 election is hugely consequential on the federal and local level.

The tension has spurred heightened security measures in downtown D.C., where many businesses have boarded up windows.

Officials in the capital city are beefing up security and bracing for the possibility that numerous planned demonstrations could turn destructive or violent as polls begin to close on Tuesday night.

But results may take longer to calculate this year as officials count a flood of mail-in ballots.

In D.C., Maryland and Virginia, there’s still time to submit your mail-in ballot. Get it postmarked or into a dropbox on Tuesday.

Here’s your guide to Election Day voting in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

In Washington, D.C., polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can vote at any of the Election Day voting centers, including more than 80 regular polling places and six super vote centers that can handle crowds.

Races on the D.C. ballot include a crowded contest for two at-large city council seats and an initiative that would have police de-prioritize enforcing laws for certain psychedelic drugs.

Initiative 81 would change the way D.C. enforces the non-commercial planting, cultivation, distribution, possession and use of entheogenic plants and fungi. News4's Aimee Cho explains.

In Virginia, polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. As long as a voter is in line by 7 p.m., the voter will be able to vote. Here’s where to find your polling place. Bring an approved ID to vote, or you may have to cast a provisional ballot.

Races on the Virginia ballot include a contest for a Senate seat between incumbent Democrat Mark Warner and Republican challenger Daniel Gade. A proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot would create a non-partisan commission to draw the lines of Virginia’s congressional districts.

This initiative would establish a new commission, composed of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens, that would draw new lines for Virginia's congressional and state legislative districts.

In Maryland, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you’re in line by 8 p.m., you will be able to vote. You can vote at any voting center in your county; you aren’t limited to only going to your usual assigned polling place. Here's a list of Election Day voting centers.

The election comes as coronavirus cases are surging in the D.C. area. Most polling places require voters to wear a mask.

Election security and preparations in case protests escalate are top of mind for both federal and local officials in D.C.

Department of Justice personnel will be present at voting centers in Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax and Prince William counties in Virginia to ensure voting rights are upheld, similar to other years.

Protests and demonstrations are expected in Washington, D.C., regardless of the outcome of the presidential election.

At least six groups have requested permits for protests in the District over the next few days, D.C. officials said. Large groups are expected to gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza outside the White House, where organization Shutdown DC planned an election results watch party with bands and artists.

All D.C. police officers are set to be on the city streets, the director of the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, Chris Rodriguez told reporters on Monday.

Many businesses downtown chose to board up windows in case of vandalism or destruction. Street parking is restricted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Security is also stepped up around the White House, where crews worked into the evening on Monday to install a “non-scalable” fence around the complex.

Bracing for the possibility of unrest, officials have closed some of the green spaces that flank the White House. Lafayette Park and President's Park normally attract crowds celebrating on election night, but those nearby will notice fencing to create a buffer between possible demonstrators and the White House grounds.

JUST IN: White House Building ‘Non-Scalable' Fence, Increasing Security Ahead of Election.

Right now in downtown Washington DC, workers board up dozens of businesses. @nbcwashington #ElectionEve #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/22OmzEphB9 — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) November 3, 2020

The D.C. National Guard received a request from the U.S. Park Police to be on standby this week. That request was later either withdrawn or denied and the D.C. National Guard was told to stand down for now, spokesman Sr. Master Sgt. Craig Clapper said.

“That could change at any time,” he said. “Last week we were mentally preparing but over the weekend we were told to stand down.”

Stay with News4 for the latest updates on Election Day