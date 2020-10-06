Elderly Woman Found Injured, Dead in Spotsylvania Home

An elderly woman was found dead with multiple injuries in her Spotsylvania County home, the sheriff’s office says.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was found with “multiple injuries to her upper body.” A family member found her in the home in the 6400 block of Plantation Forest Drive. Deputies responded to the home at about 6 p.m. Monday.

A person of interest was detained and an investigation is underway.

“The exact sequence of events remains unclear,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

