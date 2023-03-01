Fairfax County

Elderly Couple Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Fairfax Co. Police

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

An elderly couple who was found dead inside their Fairfax County home on Tuesday may have died by murder-suicide, police say.

Police were called to a home in the 8900 block of Walker Street in Fairfax, Virginia, to perform a welfare check at about 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman dead inside the home, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The victims' identities were not immediately released as police work to notify their families.

News4 spoke to neighbors who described the couple as quiet but friendly.

Peter Arrington, who has lived next door for 20 years said he never expected to see police at his neighbor's home.

“Oh, it's terrible. It’s just awful,” Arrington said.

Police were still at the scene as of Wednesday morning and continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

