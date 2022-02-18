Effort to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent Passes Maryland House

The Maryland House has approved a bill that would end the biannual changing of the clocks to "fall back" and "spring forward" that Americans are accustom to observing — and dreading.

Democratic Del. Brian Crosby introduced HB 126, which would making Daylight Saving Time permanent, meaning Marylanders would keep their clocks set one hour ahead of standard time all year.

"Ending biannual clock-change will keep our circadian rhythms healthy, lower crime, and help small businesses," Crosby, who represents St. Mary's County, said on Twitter.

HB126: Permanent Daylight Savings Time passed in the House of Delegates today. Ending biannual clock-change will keep our circadian rhythms healthy, lower crime, and help small businesses. I look forward to seeing this bill pass in the Senate.#Working4MD#LockTheClock pic.twitter.com/nCrgZqRobE — Brian Crosby (@BC4MD) February 17, 2022

Researchers say the time shift can cause circadian disruption in humans, a condition linked to countless disorders and diseases, and the loss of an hour of sleep every March takes a toll, including a higher rate of heart attacks, higher blood pressure, increased fatigue and more car crashes. Increased work injuries and a temporary increase in suicides the day after the spring time change are also evident in some studies.

But even if the bill passes the Senate and Gov. Larry Hogan signs it, the legislation still has a major hurdle: changes to the federal Uniform Time Act. The law allows states to exempt themselves from observing Daylight Saving Time, but requires a change in federal law to remain on Daylight Saving Time year-round.

Currently, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time.