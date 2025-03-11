Education Department threatens 4 DC-area universities with funding cuts over antisemitism

The Trump administration warned dozens of colleges they could lose federal funds if they fail to make campuses safe for Jewish students.

An Education Department letter sent to 60 schools on Monday threatens to take enforcement action if colleges fail to uphold civil rights laws against antisemitism.

Four schools in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are on the list: American University; George Mason University, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Virginia.

“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement. “U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws.”

The list of 60 universities includes Harvard, Columbia, Cornell and many others where pro-Palestinian protests led to accusations of anti-Jewish bias. The administration already is pulling $400 million from Columbia and has threatened to cut billions more.

The warning comes as President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order aimed at eliminating the entire Department of Education.

The Trump administration is cracking down on campus demonstrations against Israel and the war in Gaza. Trump warning on Monday that the arrest and possible deportation of a Palestinian activist who helped lead protests at Columbia University will be the first “of many to come.”

Mahmoud Khalil, a lawful U.S. resident who was a graduate student at Columbia until December, was detained Saturday by federal immigration agents in New York and flown to an immigration jail in Louisiana. But a federal judge in New York City ordered Monday that Khalil not be deported while the court considered a legal challenge brought by his lawyers. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.