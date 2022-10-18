roadside zoo

Eclectic Animals Relocated From Closed Maryland Roadside Zoo

A bear at a closed Maryland roadside zoo.
Lions Tigers & Bears

A big cat and bear sanctuary from San Diego relocated a dozen animals from a closed roadside zoo in Maryland to new homes.

Two female Himalayan black bears, two miniature horses and a llama will live at the sanctuary – Lions Tigers & Bears. Two emus, two coatis, two geese and a pot-bellied pig are being relocated to an accredited sanctuary in Texas.

“When we arrived, we saw that the two Himalayan black bears were so overweight, it hindered their mobility and comfort,” Lions Tigers & Bears Director Bobbi Brink said. “Their enclosure was shockingly filthy, and the water in their pool area had turned to black sludge.”

The zoo had been cited for several violations over two decades, according to Lions Tigers & Bears, and several animals had died there, leading to lawsuits and its permanent closure.

