Eckington neighbors use group chat to reduce crime

A group of Northeast D.C. residents is taking a proactive approach to address an increase in crime in their neighborhood.

They said violence is on the rise in Eckington, and now they’re organizing and calling on District leaders to step up.

“terrifying, it’s terrifying because you don’t realize how close they are…” said one neighbor. “I mean, our children could have gotten shot…”

Two people were arrested and one weapon recovered after dozens of shots were fired feet from a crowded park Friday evening.

“We actually weren’t sure if it was like fireworks or gunshots, but then quickly we realized, no this is gunshots,” the neighbor said. “It sounded extremely close.

The neighbor, a mother of two, asked News4 to not show her face, but she had no problem describing the panic as parents and children ducked for cover just after 6 p.m.

“I think in total there were 30 gunshots, so as soon as it started as soon as we realized, my husband grabbed my three-year-old, I grabbed my one-year-old, and we hid behind that tree right over there…”

Neighbors in Eckington said the shooting Friday is just the latest violent incident to occur along S Street.

“A good friend of mine, a neighbor, she woke up in the middle of the night to gunshots, and when they checked in the morning there were bullet holes in the side of her brick house,” said neighbor Adrianne Eby.

Eby has lived in the area for about two years. She said the uptick in violence over the last few months is motivating parents in the area to push for change.

Residents organized a WhatsApp group chat with nearly 60 neighbors to share their concerns, updates on crime in the area and ways to engage local leaders to bring more resources to Eckington.

“It just doesn’t need to be a kid for people to put resources and attention to it,” Ebay said.

Their proactive approach is gaining attention. Eby said one of her neighbors has set up a listening session with the Metropolitan Police Department so they can share their concerns and map out potential solutions.

“I have an 11 month old son, and the thought of his life being in danger just while playing at the park on a typical hour of the day is terrifying to me. I think everybody deserves to be safe in their own neighborhood…” Ebay said. “And I think if something like this happened in parts of Northwest or Capitol Hill, there would be resources provided here.”

Neighbors said the community listening session is set for next Wednesday evening.