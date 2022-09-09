Metro

Eastern Market Metro Station Evacuated After Rider Sets Fire on Railcar

Orange, Silver and Blue line trains are single-tracking between Federal Center SW and Stadium-Armory and are bypassing Eastern Market

By Carissa DiMargo

Sebastián Di-Majo

A rider set a small fire aboard a Metro train at the Eastern Market station, WMATA officials said Friday morning. The train operator quickly put it out, and the station was evacuated, officials said.

D.C. Fire & EMS evaluated one Metro employee, who was being taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Investigators have been called to the scene. It wasn't yet known whether a suspect was in custody for setting the fire.

Metro's new general manager, Randy Clarke, said on social media that he was "stuck on a train as well."

Clarke shared on Twitter: "Talking w/ customer Antione who is also impacted. Earlier reports or a seat on fire on a train at Eastern Market. We are moving. We will update w/ more info after an investigation occurs."

Orange, Silver and Blue line trains are single-tracking between Federal Center SW and Stadium-Armory and are bypassing Eastern Market.

Shuttle buses are available at Eastern Market (Pennsylvania Avenue SE and 8th Street SE) and the Potomac Avenue station (Potomac Avenue SE and 14th Street SE), or riders can take Metrobus routes 32 and 36, WMATA said.

