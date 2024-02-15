Eastern Market Metro station closed as video shows smoke billowing over platform

The Eastern Market Metro station is closed after an arcing insulator alarmed passengers by causing a loud noise and billowing smoke, authorities said early Thursday afternoon.

Medics evaluated and treated eight patients for smoke inhalation, and one person was taken to a hospital. In a statement, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said there do not appear to be any life-threatening injuries.

Video posted to social media showed heavy, slightly yellow smoke pouring from the platform and over the entrance gates to the station. A few people could be seen running or walking quickly to exit the station and head up the escalators.

No cause of the smoke could be seen in the video. Although the person who posted the video called it an "explosion," officials have not said an explosion occurred.

D.C. Fire and EMS said in a statement that an insulator on fire underneath a railcar caused the loud noise and smoke that alarmed passengers on the platform. The fire has been extinguished and exhaust fans have been turned on in the station, D.C. Fire said.

According to WMATA, an assembly box on the side of the train, which was a 7,000 series train, came loose and was rubbing against the third rail. The third rail is the electrified line running along the track, which provides power to Metro trains.

When that happened, electricity began to arc from the "third rail shoe assembly," which is the part of the train that connects to that electrified track, WMATA said. That likely led to the fire and smoke.

The train was not derailed at any point in the process, and the arcing is not a known fleet-wide issue, but "inspections continue," according to WMATA.

D.C. Fire and WMATA are working to ventilate the Eastern Market station, D.C. Fire said.

Former ANC 4DC04 commissioner Zach Israel posted a photo of a robust response by police and firefighters outside the Eastern Market station. Several police cars can be seen around the station entrance in the photo, including one parked on the sidewalk in a traffic median. A fire truck can also be seen in the photo.

Train service on the Blue, Orange and Silver Lines was suspended from Federal Center to Stadium-Armory, according to D.C. Fire. Shuttle buses have temporarily replaced trains to transport people between stations.

As of 3:20 p.m., single tracking was in place between stations, WMATA said.

Pennsylvania Avenue is closed to the public, News4's Paul Wagner reports.

DC Fire has Pennsylvania Avenue closed after smoke was reported inside Eastern Market Metro station. More to come. pic.twitter.com/F4kobg9CqS — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) February 15, 2024

WMATA and D.C. Fire are evaluating the area to ensure it is safe for train travel, WMATA said. Shuttle bus service will continue until the area is declared safe.