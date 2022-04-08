Easter Sunrise Service to Return to Lincoln Memorial

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Easter Sunrise Service at the Lincoln Memorial is set to return in 2022.

Thousands are expected to gather at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to worship as the sun rises over the city on Sunday, April 17 at 6:30 a.m.

Like many in-person events, it's been on hold due to the pandemic, but the 40-year tradition is coming back.

Capital Church lead pastors Travis and Tara Goodman are set to host and the worship service will be led by Regi Stone.

The event is free and open to the public — all you have to do is show up. You might want to bring some warm layers.

Here's more information.