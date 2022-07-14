Eagles Reporter Explains How Carson Wentz ‘Teases' Fans on the Field

Eagles reporter explains how Wentz 'teases' fans on the field originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dave Zangaro, a reporter for NBC Sports Philadelphia who was once prepared to write a book about the Eagles' selection of Carson Wentz, knows the now-29-year-old quarterback more than most. So, in a recent Washington Football Talk podcast episode, Zangaro was kind enough to share his thoughts about Wentz.

In doing so, he passed along a warning to those who care about the Commanders: Be ready for ups and downs, and in his mind, likely more of the latter than the former.

"The most frustrating thing about him is you still see the glimpses of a special player," Zangaro told the podcast. "He's still big and strong, he still has a rocket of an arm, he can throw on the run about as well as anybody in the league, he can still buy time and he teases you with all that.

"You'll probably see it this year, there will be moments where you look at him and go, 'All right, that guy has top-10 talent,' and then it feels like he just can't get out of his own way. It's tough to watch."

During his time on the show, Zangaro recounted how joyous it was to cover Wentz's early days with the Eagles.

According to him, the organization first fell in love with the North Dakota State product at the Senior Bowl, and from there, the franchise cared about one question: "How are we going to get this guy?"

Eventually, Philly of course shipped away serious capital in a trade to acquire him second overall, and the initial returns on the move were spectacular. In Zangaro's mind, Wentz's 2017 MVP-type season that ended with a torn ACL has faded too quickly from many memories, while he remained "relatively consistent" aside from other injuries in 2018 and 2019.

What's caused Wentz's downfall since, at least per Zangaro, is that he has immense trouble avoiding, well, immense trouble.

"It's like he thinks he's Brett Favre," Zangaro said at one point of the interview.

"Even as we saw last year in Indy, the mistakes are just the worst mistakes ever," he later added.

And the fact that Wentz couldn't get right with the Colts, where he teamed up with his ex-Eagles offensive coordinator in Frank Reich, has made Zangaro skeptical that Wentz will suddenly correct his flaws with the Commanders.

In all, Zangaro is still bewildered at how rapidly Wentz's reputation has crumbled. Like Charles Barkley said in a separate chat on the podcast, the "fall from grace" has been jarring.

Therefore, even if Wentz logs a couple of strong performances for Washington to begin 2022 or catches fire for a month halfway through the schedule, Zangaro — and he likely won't be alone — will be waiting for the other side of Wentz to reveal itself.

"There are still moments when you see it in him," Zangaro said, "but they're fleeting at this point."