Dyami Brown's epic catch highlights Day 3 of Commanders' camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. -- The best play from Day 3 of Washington Commanders' training camp came via second-year wideout Dyami Brown.

During 11-on-11 team drills, quarterback Carson Wentz dropped back and spotted Brown streaking down the left sideline in 1-on-1 coverage against Kendall Fuller. Wentz planted his back foot and let the football rip.

Initially, it looked as if Wentz's throw was going to be a bit short, as Brown had to slow down a tad. Fuller, who was alongside Brown step for step, seemed to have inside position to make an interception.

Brown and Fuller jumped at the same time for the football and seemed to catch the ball simultaneously, but it was the 22-year-old receiver who outmuscled the 27-year-old cornerback. The offensive sideline immediately erupted with cheers.

"It was just concentration," Brown said following practice about the play. "It was a little short, but you've got to concentrate and make that play."

Fuller, who heard Brown share his perspective of the play, chimed in by saying "he used my hand to catch the ball!"

After practice, both Brown and Fuller walked off the field together, as one member of the Commanders' staff showed them footage of the play. Brown walked away with a smile, as did Fuller, who still couldn't believe he didn't intercept the pass.

Trash talk has been a constant theme throughout the first few days of training camp and the Commanders' offense let the defense hear it on Friday. Even star receiver Terry McLaurin got in the action, telling the always-animated defensive backs coach Chris Harris "you're gonna hear us today!"

But even after Brown made that stellar grab, he didn't have anything more to say to Fuller. Instead, Brown jogged back to the huddle and had a message for Wentz.

"I let him go on that one," Brown said. "He walked away, so I didn't want to say too much to him. I went and told my quarterback, 'That's a good ball.' You have to build confidence between him and me. I want to have that chemistry for us to be able to go out there and do it on Sundays."

During minicamp, Brown admitted that his rookie season in 2021 was a "humbling" one. After turning in back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in college, Brown mustered just 12 receptions in his first professional season.

Entering his second year with the Burgundy and Gold, Brown feels a lot more confident and comfortable in the Commanders' offense. With Wentz, a big-armed quarterback, now under center, Brown is excited about the possibilities that should exist this fall.

"A lot of it is just understanding what's going on," Brown said when asked about the biggest difference from his rookie year to now. "You come in and you're still learning. Once you've been through a whole season and a whole offseason, you kind of understand everything that's going on and what's going to happen, so you know what to expect."