Dupont Circle Park will close for WorldPride after all

Amid days of uncertainty, it now appears that a historic D.C. park that played an important role in D.C. Pride for decades will be closed this weekend.

The National Park Service and U.S. Park Police decided to close Dupont Circle Park for WorldPride DC this weekend, government sources said.

The status park access during Pride festivities has been up in the air all week.

The Park Service issued a statement Tuesday morning saying Dupont Circle Park would be closed over the weekend after Park Police and D.C. police requested the closure. The Park Service cited a history of destructive and disorderly behavior during unpermitted activities during past D.C. Pride weekends. In 2023, the Dupont Circle fountain sustained $175,000 in damage, Park Police said.

Later Tuesday, D.C. Council members Brooke Pinto and Zachary Parker said they spoke with Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police Pamela Smith and were told Dupont Circle Park would not be closed for the weekend.

Smith withdrew D.C. police's request to close the park and requested anti-scale fencing not be erected around the park after listening to community leaders and residents, according to a letter sent to U.S. Park Police.

Park Police and NPS have not returned News4's calls for comment.

Fencing is expected to go up soon.

Dupont Circle Park is a symbolic location for many in the LGBTQ+ community. It’s known as a gathering place for people to celebrate their commitment to inclusion. It’s especially important during Pride weekend, said Ashley Smith, board president of the Capital Pride Alliance.

