Washington DC

Dump Truck Overturns, Spills Concrete in DC Amid Wintry Weather

By NBC Washington Staff

DC Fire and EMS

A dump truck overturned and spilled concrete in Southeast Washington D.C., Saturday morning as winter weather moved into the area.

Authorities haven’t detailed the exact circumstances of the crash, so it's unclear if freezing rain and moving into the D.C. area contributed.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

weather alert 5 hours ago

Freezing Rain Causes Dangerously Icy Road Conditions in DC Area

MARYLAND GENERAL ASSEMBLY 14 hours ago

Maryland Lawmakers Move Ahead With First Tax on Internet Ads

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash at Pennsylvania and Minnesota Avenues SE, DC Fire and EMS said. Two people were evaluated but didn’t want further medical treatment, authorities said.

The overturned truck spilled concrete over multiple plans of traffic and a crosswalk. Fuel was also leaking from the truck, authorities said. A hazardous materials team was brought in to monitor the fuel spill. The D.C. Department of Public Works is set to remove concrete from the road.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCSoutheast DC
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us