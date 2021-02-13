Dump Truck Overturns, Spills Concrete in DC Amid Wintry Weather

A dump truck overturned and spilled concrete in Southeast Washington D.C., Saturday morning as winter weather moved into the area.

Authorities haven’t detailed the exact circumstances of the crash, so it's unclear if freezing rain and moving into the D.C. area contributed.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash at Pennsylvania and Minnesota Avenues SE, DC Fire and EMS said. Two people were evaluated but didn’t want further medical treatment, authorities said.

The overturned truck spilled concrete over multiple plans of traffic and a crosswalk. Fuel was also leaking from the truck, authorities said. A hazardous materials team was brought in to monitor the fuel spill. The D.C. Department of Public Works is set to remove concrete from the road.