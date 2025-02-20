Dumfries planning National Harbor-style waterfront destination

Dumfries, Virginia, isn't necessarily the first place that comes to mind when you think of waterfront destinations in the D.C. area. But a new plan in motion would completely transform the small town, leaders say.

Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood said officials are moving forward with revitalization plans that include developing a waterfront district on the harbor of Quantico Creek near Possum Point, a small peninsula that separates the creek from the Potomac River.

"Some mixed-use development, along with a boardwalk. You put some restaurants there and you build our own little waterfront community — like the National Harbor — and we get some recreational boating," Wood said.

Many years ago, Dumfries was a port town with deep water boating access to ship out Virginia's tobacco crop.

The water isn't as deep now, but Wood said the vision is to bring the community a fresh take on Dumfries' waterfront history.

The massive Campbell Salvage Yard property along Quantico Creek is where that vision is set to come to life. Wood said the town is in the process of closing on the property.

He said new tax revenue from the Rosie's Gaming Emporium and The Rose Gaming Resort will help fund the project.

"We've seen a 300 percent growth in our revenue, which is unparalleled for a small community," Wood said.

He said he hopes the waterfront development will make Dumfries a destination.

"So don't just drive through it, drive to it," he said.

Wood said a grant from the EPA will help clean up the water.

The town will ask for the public's input at some point during the process, he said.