DUI Suspect Charged With Killing Man Riding Horse-Drawn Buggy in Maryland: Sheriff

A Maryland man has been arrested more than a week after a hit-and-run crash that killed a 65-year-old man riding a horse-drawn buggy in St. Mary’s County, authorities said.

Ryan Nicholas Cherrico, 31, of Mechanicsville, faces several charges including negligent homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash and driving under the influence in the Oct. 27 crash, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said.

Henry Brubacher Stauffer, of Loveville, was thrown from his buggy when a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado crossed over the yellow line on Point Lookout Road near Loveville Road, slamming into the buggy, authorities said.

Cherrico, the alleged pickup driver, ran off.

Police arrived about 7:30 a.m. and Stauffer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The horse was not injured, the sheriff's office said.

Cherrico had unlawfully taken the pickup and his driving privileges were suspended at the time, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office announced a warrant was out for Cherrico on Sunday and said on Thursday that he had been arrested.

He remains in jail, authorities said.