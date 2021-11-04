Maryland

DUI Suspect Charged With Killing Man Riding Horse-Drawn Buggy in Maryland: Sheriff

Police allege the driver was under the influence when he fatally crashed into a 65-year-old man's buggy then fled the scene

By Sophia Barnes and Cory Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Maryland man has been arrested more than a week after a hit-and-run crash that killed a 65-year-old man riding a horse-drawn buggy in St. Mary’s County, authorities said.

Ryan Nicholas Cherrico, 31, of Mechanicsville, faces several charges including negligent homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash and driving under the influence in the Oct. 27 crash, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Henry Brubacher Stauffer, of Loveville, was thrown from his buggy when a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado crossed over the yellow line on Point Lookout Road near Loveville Road, slamming into the buggy, authorities said.

Cherrico, the alleged pickup driver, ran off.

Local

Maryland 11 mins ago

Rockefeller Christmas Tree Selected From Maryland for First Time

3 hours ago

Salvation Army Looking for ‘Angels' to Donate Gifts for Kids in DC Area

Police arrived about 7:30 a.m. and Stauffer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The horse was not injured, the sheriff's office said.

Cherrico had unlawfully taken the pickup and his driving privileges were suspended at the time, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office announced a warrant was out for Cherrico on Sunday and said on Thursday that he had been arrested.

He remains in jail, authorities said.

This article tagged under:

Marylandhit and runSt. Mary's Co.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us