DUI Driver Strikes 6 Highway Workers on I-66, Police Say

A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a highway work zone in Arlington and struck six construction workers, Virginia State Police say.

Kevin L. Blyther, 44, of Centreville, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended or revoked license and hit-and-run in the crash, police say.

Blyther was driving a GMC Yukon in the westbound lanes of I-66 at Quincy Street about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and plowed into an active work zone surrounded by flashing lights and safety equipment, according to police.

The car hit the workers, then careened to the right side of the road and crashed into a light pole, police said.

Two occupants of the SUV ran away, police said. Virginia and Arlington police say officers were able to apprehend them.

Eight people were taken to the hospital, including two of the car occupants, with injuries ranging from serious to minor, police said.

Four workers were taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with serious injuries and are expected to recover, police said. Two other workers and two men from the striking vehicle were treated at George Washington Hospital in D.C. for minor injuries.

The workers were employed with a Virginia Department of Transportation contractor called Southern Traffic Services. VDOT says the crew was installing and maintaining devices that collect traffic data.

The crash remains under investigation.

