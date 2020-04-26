Drunk Driving Incidents Spike Again Despite Quarantining Measures

Even with the ongoing stay-at-home orders, Maryland is seeing another wave of drunk driving incidents. News4's I-Team obtained records that show where these incidents are taking place.

The latest series of incidents included at least 32 driving under the influence arrests by state police in Maryland on state highways and the beltway.

Records also show more than a third of the arrests happened in Prince George’s County. One included a driver caught speeding at more than 100 miles per hour by troopers at the Forestville Barrack.

There were two more incidents this week on the highways in Montgomery County.

In a previous investigation by the I-Team, at least 200 drivers were busted for driving drunk across the region since the stay-at-home orders went into effect in March.

The Frederick County Sheriff told News4 they are seeing these incidents repeatedly even though restaurants, bars and house parties are shut down.

“People are going to do it out of habit. And honestly we’re limiting our traffic stops, so maybe some people are getting through. But we’re doing our best,” said Sheriff Charles Jenkins.

Some of these drunk drivers are easy to catch because they are crashing, including one that crashed Monday morning on I-270.

D.C. and Virginia have not yet released DUI data for the weekend.