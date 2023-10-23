Driver wanted for leaving man to die on side of road in Prince George's

A man died Saturday when a driver hit him and kept on driving in Hyattsville, Maryland, and police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect.

Franklin Membreno Mendez, 28, was found dead on the side of the road in the 7500 block of Ardwick Ardmore Road about 4 a.m., Prince George's County police said.

Investigators discovered Membreno Mendez was in an unrelated, minor crash on Annapolis Road about two miles away.

He then got out of his car and the driver of a gray Honda Civic hit Membreno Mendez, trapping him in the car's windshield, police said. The driver kept going and left Membreno Mendez along Ardwick Ardmore Road.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

It was a neighbor, who declined to provide her name, who first called police.

"When we came out that morning, we saw a man laying across the street. I knew he was either white or Hispanic... all his clothes was gone from his waist down. I called the police and the police came," she said.

Police released photos of the suspect's car Monday.

PHOTOS: We are asking for the community’s assistance in locating the driver and car involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Lanham. The victim is 28-year-old Franklin Membreno Mendez of New Carrollton.https://t.co/2D7jGeax6n pic.twitter.com/gznCbVgaaE — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 23, 2023

Investigators believe the car is a 2011-2017 Civic with a large white decal across the top of the back window. The car will have damage to the passenger side front bumper, fender and a hole in the windshield, police said.

The neighbor's security camera also captured images which appear to show the driver, according to the neighbor, "[taking] his time" leaving Membreno Mendez's body before leaving the area.

Brenda Membreno Mendez, the victim's sister, begged the public to come forward with any information.

"How can a person have a heart to do this? I ask the community, if anyone saw something, to please help us find this person to get justice," she said in Spanish to our sister station Telemundo 44.

Brenda said her brother was on his way back from dropping her off at work when he was struck. She said the hit-and-run cut his dreams short.

"He had a girlfriend and had plans to move in together, to rent an apartment to go live with her. He had just started another job at a company. He was so happy because he was going to make more money," she said. "He was a calm person. He didn't go out, he was respectful and friendly. People liked him. He was a transparent person."

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-731-4422.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.