Driver Strikes 2 Children Walking in DC Crosswalk

Two children, ages 6 and 3, were crossing a street in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday when a driver struck and injured them, police say.

The 6-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were walking in the crosswalk at 20th and Randolph streets NE about 8:15 a.m. when a car hit them, D.C. police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The children went to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene and officers cited the driver for "failure to yield the right of way."

The crash is the latest in a string of incidents involving child pedestrians in D.C.

On Friday, a car sped around a corner and clipped 9-year-old Peter Dziekan on 21st and Gale streets NE. Disturbing video shows him flying off the bike, then immediately getting back up and running over to his mother who was biking behind him.

Activists and ANC Commissioner Tamar Blair met with a D.C. Department of Transportation official Monday at the intersection where the Peter was hit to discuss what potential changes could be made to prevent drivers from speeding and hitting anyone else.

“The problem with 21st is it's a steep hill and running north to south and some speed humps in there will slow people down real quick," Zeke Dziekan said.

Just an hour before Peter was flung from his bicycle on Friday, a driver struck another 9-year-old boy in front of a school in the Congress Heights neighborhood in Southeast. That boy is still hospitalized in critical condition. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash.

At a remembrance event Sunday for another child, 5-year-old Allison Hart, demonstrators held signs like "SAFER STREETS CAN'T WAIT" and children made chalk drawings at the intersection.

Allison died after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in Brookland at 14th and Irving streets NE.

"We need safe streets. People keep getting killed by drivers in the District, we know what needs to be done," Rachel Maisler, from the D.C. Bicycle Advisory Council, said.