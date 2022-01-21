Driver Shot in I-270 Road Rage Attack: Police

A driver was shot and wounded in an apparent road rage attack Sunday on I-270 in Frederick County, Maryland, police say. The search for the shooter is ongoing.

The victim said he was headed south at about 5:40 p.m. when he was shot prior to Doctor Perry Road, Maryland State Police said in a statement Thursday.

“He said he changed lanes and was adjacent with [a] BMW when the shots were fired into the victim’s white Kia,” police said.

The shooting victim pulled over, and state troopers responded and helped him. He was alone in the car. The victim was taken to a hospital via ambulance and treated for injuries. Information on the extent of his injuries was not released.

Troopers found evidence of a shot that hit the side of the victim’s Kia.

The shooter was a woman driving a white, newer model BMW crossover, the victim told police. She had a passenger in the front seat, police said.

State police asked police departments in the region to be on the lookout for the shooter’s car. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact state police. Callers may stay anonymous.