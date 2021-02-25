Driver Shot At in Possible Road Rage Attack in 3rd Street Tunnel

D.C. police are seeking a driver who shot at another driver in a possible road rage attack early Thursday in the 3rd Street Tunnel.

A driver was in the 3rd Street Tunnel at Massachusetts Avenue NW, a few blocks west of Union Station, at about 12:30 a.m. when someone drove up to them and opened fire, police said. No one was hurt but the victim told police their car was hit.

The victim believes the shooter may have been “offended by their driving,” a First District official said in a message to the community.

Police released an image of a vehicle of interest that was captured by a nearby camera. It shows a black sedan with a Florida license plate.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police. A reward of as much as $10,000 is available.