Crime and Courts

Driver Shot At in Possible Road Rage Attack in 3rd Street Tunnel

The victim believes the shooter may have been “offended by their driving,” a police official said

By NBC Washington Staff

vehicle of interest feb 25 2021
Metropolitan Police Department

D.C. police are seeking a driver who shot at another driver in a possible road rage attack early Thursday in the 3rd Street Tunnel. 

A driver was in the 3rd Street Tunnel at Massachusetts Avenue NW, a few blocks west of Union Station, at about 12:30 a.m. when someone drove up to them and opened fire, police said. No one was hurt but the victim told police their car was hit. 

The victim believes the shooter may have been “offended by their driving,” a First District official said in a message to the community. 

Local

Bay Bridge 17 mins ago

Public Comment Starts on Third Bay Bridge Crossing Span

Black History Month 1 hour ago

How a Cup of Coffee Led to the Creation of a Top Black-Owned DC Firm

Police released an image of a vehicle of interest that was captured by a nearby camera. It shows a black sedan with a Florida license plate. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police. A reward of as much as $10,000 is available. 

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsUnion Stationroad rage
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us