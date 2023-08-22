1 hurt when driver shoots at another car on I-66 in Fairfax County

A driver was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police say they shot at another car and injured someone on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Two Honda sedans were going east on I-66 just after 1 p.m., when the driver of a white Honda began shooting at a black Honda, injuring one of two people inside the car, Virginia State Police said.

Both cars pulled over to the side of the road near exit 52 for Centreville, police said.

Medics took the person who was hurt to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Officers could be seen putting handcuffs on a man, but authorities haven't yet identified the suspect.

One right lane is closed in the area on eastbound I-66 as police continue to investigate. Traffic was getting by slowly as of 4 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or who has any information to call 703-803-0026 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.