Rockville

Driver Rescued After Tour Bus Crash Near Shady Grove Metro: Officials

By NBC Washington Staff

A tour bus ran off the road near the Shady Grove Metro station in Maryland Wednesday morning, trapping the driver inside, officials said.

The bus left the road and crashed into bushes near the station’s access road, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver was extricated without injuries, Piringer said. A photo shows a ladder leaning against the bus and a rescuer on top of the vehicle.

The bus got so close to the CSX railroad tracks that the second track was shut down, Piringer said.

Local

DC United 16 hours ago

Rapper Yo Gotti Among Four New Minority Owners of DC United

Casa Ruby 11 hours ago

Casa Ruby Facing Closure After DC Doesn't Renew Funding

No passengers were on board, Piringer said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the bus crashed.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Rockvillecollision
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us