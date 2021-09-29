Driver Rescued After Tour Bus Crash Near Shady Grove Metro: Officials

A tour bus ran off the road near the Shady Grove Metro station in Maryland Wednesday morning, trapping the driver inside, officials said.

The bus left the road and crashed into bushes near the station’s access road, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver was extricated without injuries, Piringer said. A photo shows a ladder leaning against the bus and a rescuer on top of the vehicle.

The bus got so close to the CSX railroad tracks that the second track was shut down, Piringer said.

No passengers were on board, Piringer said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the bus crashed.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.