Person Rescued After Car Partially Falls Into Potomac River

Officials rescued a person after a car partially fell into the Potomac River Tuesday afternoon, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Ohio Drive SW in East Potomac Park in Washington, D.C. The vehicle crashed through the fence and partially plunged into the river, officials said.

U.S. Park police boats assisted D.C. Fire with the rescue operation. The person, the vehicle’s only occupant, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, authorities said.

The car has been secured with straps, cables and a hold point to prevent it from further getting into the river, fire officials said.

Images of the scene showed a red car with a gray stripe partially submerged in the water. That's the color scheme of DC's taxicabs.

Update Water Rescue 1000 block Ohio Dr. SW. #DCsBravest transporting single occupant with serious non life threatening injuries to area hospital. Rescue Rescue used straps, cable and hold point to keep vehicle from slipping further. pic.twitter.com/zoCr1VAVkP — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 12, 2022

Information on why the car fell into the river was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.