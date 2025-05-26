Driver rams into Prince George's County fire truck on Route 50

Emergency vehicles from Prince George’s County were assisting a crash on Route 50 early Sunday morning when the unthinkable happened — A car rammed into the emergency vehicle itself.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

“About three to four times a year, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department experiences a collision on one of our highways involving a fire apparatus,” Prince George’s County Assistant Fire Chief Jonathan Bender said.

It's all too common. A car hit a Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department vehicle just a few years ago.

These emergency vehicles are out all hours of the day. Just last year, Prince George’s County provided service for over 18,000 rescue calls.

That’s why there’s increased safety efforts for everyone on the roads, including emergency services helping drivers.

Other than potentially serious injuries, the crashes have big consequences, including putting emergency vehicles out of commission. The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department told News4 this can cost them up to $1 million.

Moving forward, the department has key tips to help keep the roads safe.

“Slow down and move over,” Bender said. “Maryland has the Move Over Law. What they need to do is adhere to that. Back in 2010, that law was enacted for our first responders and has since been updated to include all vehicles pulled over on the shoulder of the road, whether it be tow trucks or vehicles pulled over with their warning flashers.”