Driver Lures Seagulls With Popcorn Before Running Them Over: Police

Someone poured out a bag of popcorn at a Maryland parking lot to lure a flock of seagulls and then purposely ran over the birds with their car, killing at least 10 of them, police say.

Officers found the group of dead birds outside the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center on Fort Meade Road about 10:45 a.m. Saturday while responding to a report of animal cruelty.

Police say someone bought a bag of pre-popped popcorn from the Dollar Tree and then emptied the bag in the parking lot to intentionally attract the birds before mowing them down with their car.

The incident happened sometime between 9 and 10:30 a.m., police said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed anything to call 301-498-0092 or send tips to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.