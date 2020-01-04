Maryland

Driver Lures Seagulls With Popcorn Before Running Them Over: Police

Ten seagulls died

By Gina Cook

Laurel Police Department

Someone poured out a bag of popcorn at a Maryland parking lot to lure a flock of seagulls and then purposely ran over the birds with their car, killing at least 10 of them, police say.

Officers found the group of dead birds outside the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center on Fort Meade Road about 10:45 a.m. Saturday while responding to a report of animal cruelty.

Police say someone bought a bag of pre-popped popcorn from the Dollar Tree and then emptied the bag in the parking lot to intentionally attract the birds before mowing them down with their car.

Local

D.C. 2 hours ago

Robbery Suspects Shoot at Officers, Lead Pursuit Into DC: Police

Virginia 7 hours ago

Gym Class Without the Gym? In Northern Virginia, It’s Catching On

The incident happened sometime between 9 and 10:30 a.m., police said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed anything to call 301-498-0092 or send tips to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

This article tagged under:

MarylandLaurelAnimal cruelty
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us