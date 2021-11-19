Driver Jailed After Man Fatally Struck on Alexandria Sidewalk: Police

A driver accused of fatally hitting a man walking on an Alexandra, Virginia, sidewalk on Saturday night is in custody, police announced Thursday.

Fredy Ortiz-Dominguez, 45, of Hyattsville, Maryland, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the crash that killed Roy Saravia, 46. Ortiz-Dominguez turned himself in earlier Thursday after a warrant was issued, Alexandria police said.

Saravia was struck at about 8:10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Glebe Road, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been heading home when the truck hit him, his family said.

Security camera footage obtained by News4 shows the moment the driver made a left turn, jumped the sidewalk, and hit Saravia, who then became trapped under the vehicle. The driver did not get out and instead rocked the truck back and forth for nearly five minutes, the video shows.

The tires spun so much they smoked and left burnt rubber on the sidewalk. It wasn’t until police arrived that the driver, later identified as Ortiz-Dominguez, stopped trying to drive, authorities said.

Ortiz-Dominguez was uninjured, police said. He wasn’t arrested after the crash.

Family members of Saravia who spoke with Telemundo 44 on Monday said they didn’t understand why the driver wasn’t behind bars.

“If he would have just hit him and stopped and not moved, my dad would have been here,” Roy’s daughter said. “With injuries, but he would have been here. What he did, that actually killed him."

Saravia was a husband, father, and grandfather who would have celebrated his birthday on Tuesday. Instead, his family held a community vigil. They set up a fund for funeral expenses and to return Roy’s body to his native Honduras, where his mother still lives.

Ortiz-Dominguez is being held without bail at the Alexandria Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-746-6178 or 703-746-4444.