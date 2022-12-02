Montgomery County

Driver Hits Person on Pedestrian Trail in Montgomery County

The driver got on the Capital Crescent Trail in DC, the Maryland National Capital Park Police said.

By Gina Cook

ambulance
Shutterstock

A driver took their car onto a path meant for pedestrians and cyclists and hit a person who was walking on the trail before authorities managed to stop them in Montgomery County, Maryland, police say.

The driver got on the Capital Crescent Trail in D.C. just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the Maryland National Capital Park Police said.

"The driver was confused, unaware of their surroundings, and continued to drive along the trail," Park Police said in a statement.

People who saw the driver called police, who then tried to locate and stop them. At some point, the driver hit a person walking on the trail, Park Police said. The person's injuries are not life threatening, police said.

Park Police said they stopped the vehicle and the driver was treated for a "medical episode." Authorities did not identify the driver or say what type of vehicle they were driving.

The agency said it's working with Montgomery Parks to install more gates, bollards and boulders along the trail's intersections with River Road in hopes of preventing such incidents.

Park Police said more devices will be installed along the Dorset Road entrance to the trail by the end of the year.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyD.C.Pedestrian crashCapital Crescent Trail
