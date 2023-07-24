Driver hits, kills cyclist in Prince George's County, police say

A man is dead after a driver hit him while he was bicycling in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, police say.

Gregory McCullom, 43, was riding a bike southbound on Williams Beans Road Sunday evening when a driver, who was also going southbound, hit him, Prince George's County police said. The crash happened about 7:50 p.m.

McCullom died at the scene, police said.

Police have not said what led to the crash or if the driver will face any charges.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information about the crash to call 301-731-4422.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.