Driver Hits 4-Year-Old in DC, Drives Him to Hospital: Police

A driver in a pickup truck hit a 4-year-old in Northwest D.C. Thursday, then drove the boy and his mother to a hospital, police said.

The child got away from his mother and ran into the road near the corner of 12th and V streets Northwest about 4 p.m., police said.

The crash seriously injured the child. Police said he suffered an injury to his pelvis.

A Metropolitan Police Department district commander says after the crash, the driver put the child and the child's mother in his truck and drove them to a hospital.

“We obviously like to rely on our D.C. Fire and emergency services… however, I wasn’t in this man’s shoes. He understood that there was a young child injured, seriously, and that there was a hospital a few blocks away,” Cmdr. James Boteler said. “I can’t necessarily fault him for that, however, that will be part of the investigation.”

The boy was stable and alert and is expected to survive, police said.

Authorities are searching for video that may have captured the moments when the boy was hit.