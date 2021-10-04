Driver Hit, Killed After Exiting Vehicle Following Crash, Police Say

Maryland state police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a man who had been involved in a separate crash minutes earlier.

Police said in a news release that troopers responded to the scene Sunday night in a commercial area north of Prince George's Community College, on Central Avenue in Upper Marlboro.

The fatal collision happened after two drivers were involved in a separate crash. As one of the drivers approached the other driver to exchange information, he was struck by a third vehicle.

The driver of the third vehicle fled.

The man who was hit died at the scene. Police later identified him as Richard Anthony Shoucair, 59, of Forestville, Maryland.

Investigators believe the suspect's vehicle was a 2009-2020 silver or grey Volkswagen Passat that would have damage to its front and right side mirror.

State police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forestville Barrack at (301) 568-8101.