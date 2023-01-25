Fairfax County

Driver Going 100 MPH in Fairfax Station Crash: Police

The Jan. 10th crash claimed the lives of two teenage girls, the third remains hospitalized

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The driver in the Fairfax Station crash, that claimed the lives of two South County High School students, was traveling 100 mph along Lee Chapel Road, police say.

Three teenage girls were in a 2019 Lexus 1S350 in the 7400 block of Lee Chapel Road when the crash occurred on Jan. 10 at about 9:40 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

Investigators initially said the Lexus was going north on the two-lane road, when the driver lost control on a hill, drove off the road and flipped onto its roof.

News4's Aimee Cho spoke with the grieving father of one of the girls who died, who says his daughter was his entire world.
Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

In addition to the high speeds, detectives said the car went airborne and traveled about 130 feet before crashing. The passenger in the backseat was also not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver Ashlyn Brotemarkle and passenger Ariana Haftsavar, 16, died at the scene.

A second passenger, Nadya Cline was taken to the hospital and remains hospitalized.

Detectives continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

Metro 23 hours ago

Metro to Temporarily Close Some Green, Orange, Silver Line Stations in Summer 2023

taxes 2 hours ago

GOP-Controlled House Passes Youngkin Tax Cut Agenda

This article tagged under:

Fairfax Countyfatal crash
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us