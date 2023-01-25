Driver Going 100 MPH in Fairfax Station Crash: Police

The driver in the Fairfax Station crash, that claimed the lives of two South County High School students, was traveling 100 mph along Lee Chapel Road, police say.

Three teenage girls were in a 2019 Lexus 1S350 in the 7400 block of Lee Chapel Road when the crash occurred on Jan. 10 at about 9:40 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

Investigators initially said the Lexus was going north on the two-lane road, when the driver lost control on a hill, drove off the road and flipped onto its roof.

News4's Aimee Cho spoke with the grieving father of one of the girls who died, who says his daughter was his entire world.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

In addition to the high speeds, detectives said the car went airborne and traveled about 130 feet before crashing. The passenger in the backseat was also not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver Ashlyn Brotemarkle and passenger Ariana Haftsavar, 16, died at the scene.

A second passenger, Nadya Cline was taken to the hospital and remains hospitalized.

Detectives continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.