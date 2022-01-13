Driver Evading Police Slams Into Car, Badly Injuring 3 in Maryland

A suspect attempting to evade officers in Maryland ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle, seriously injuring the three people inside, Howard County police said.

The incident began about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, when an officer allegedly saw a man trying to break into vehicles outside a shopping center in the 6400 block of Dobbin Road in Columbia. While attempting to escape, the suspect rammed the officer's unoccupied cruiser and another car, police said.

No one was hurt in that incident, but in a chase that followed, police say the suspect ran a red light on Snowden River Parkway and hit a 2020 Honda HR-V in the intersection.

The three people from the Honda, two adults and a minor, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect also had serious injuries and was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma, authorities said.

Police said charges against the suspect are pending. They are continuing to investigate.

The northbound lanes of Snowden River Parkway were closed for about three and a half hours after the crash.